Disha Patani Flaunts Her Curves In Pastel Saree, Plunging Blouse In New Post, Fans Call Her 'Prettiest'

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She often drops bombshells on her social media page and leaves fans gasping for breath. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing her fitness regime with fans as well. She has a fan following of millions and they all go gaga with Disha's new posts. The actress dropped a bombshell on Instagram recently and it has left fans gasping for breath.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a series of pictures in a stunning saree and took over the internet. Disha looked smokin' hot in a pastel saree paired with a stunning sequinced blouse. She completed her look with glam makeup and left her locks loose. The actress can be seen smiling wide as she poses for the shutterbugs flaunting her perfect figure.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "Prettiest girl" "Saree suits you the best," added another one. Actress' BFF Mouni Roy also dropped a comment, "Kitti Sundar," it read.

The Bollywood hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.

On the work front, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'.

Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.