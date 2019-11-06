Disha Patani flaunts her desi look for 'Radhe' muhurat puja—Pics inside

New Delhi: B-Town babe and the current favourite generation next star, Disha Patani is on cloud nine these days and why not? After all, she has bagged the next big project with Salman Khan, titled 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai'.

The film will be directed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva. On the Muhurat Puja for 'Radhe...', Disha ditched her western wear and donned a traditional attire, flaunting her desi avatar.

Check out her photos which she posted on Instagram:

Disha looks ethereal in a white kurta and sharara with dupatta set. Her hair has been beautifully styled, giving her a glam look. She took part in the puja ceremony after which the movie will go on the floors.

A few days back, the makers announced the project along with star cast. This marks Salman's third collaboration with the filmmaker after 'Wanted' and 'Dabangg 3'.

The actioner is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Productions Private Limited respectively. 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will hit the screens on Eid, May 22, 2020.

Once again, Bhai will be seen playing the role of a cop reportedly. The film also features Randeep Hooda and veteran actor Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.