Disha Patani

Disha Patani flaunts her glam look in new pic, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff reacts

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff always light up the internet with her Instagram exchanges.

New Delhi: Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff always light up the internet with her Instagram exchanges. The duo closely follows each other's posts and catch the attention of the netizens. Disha, as we all know, is a social media sensation and all her posts mostly go crazy viral. Recently, she treated her Instafam to a selfie of hers and guess how Tiger reacted? We'll tell you.

In the picture, Disha flaunts her make-up look by sporting a bold red lip colour and winged eyeliner and needless to say she looks ravishing. What caught Tiger's attention was her make-up and he commented by saying, "Liner on point," adding some fire emojis.

Take a look at Disha Patani's photo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. However, they have never spoken about their relationship in public. The two stars have also worked together in 'Baaghi 2'.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She has also been roped in for 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2'.

