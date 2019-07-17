close

Disha Patani

Disha Patani flaunts her hourglass figure in an Olive green dress—See pic

On the work front, she was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which released on Eid, June 5, 2019. The film was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The very stunning Disha Patani is a pro in keeping her Insta game a level up than other B-Town beauties. The gorgeous generation next star in her recent Instagram post can be seen acing her selfie game and how!

Dressed in a body-hugging Olive green attire, Disha clicks her mirror selfie and yes it's making netizens go crazy. The picture has already garnered some 1,570,240 likes so far. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Well, Disha is a fitness enthusiast who loves to work out and is often clicked at the gym. Much like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha is a fitness freak and spends much time pumping up the iron.

On the work front, she was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which released on Eid, June 5, 2019. The film was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Disha's chartbuster song with Khan 'Slow Motion' became a sensation upon its release.

She will next be seen in Mohit Suri's 'Malang'. The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.

 

