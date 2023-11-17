Disha Patani Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Plunging Top, Skintight Shorts; Fans Call Her 'Baby Doll'

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She often makes headlines for her bold outfits and yet again, she has turned many heads with her recent appearance as she stepped out in town with ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna for dinner in a racy outfit.

Disha can be seen flaunting her perfect curves in a black plunging top and skintight shorts. She was joined by Krishna Shroff who looked equally stylish in a white strapless top and green pants. Fans are in love with her casual look and are praising the 'Malang' actress.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One social media user commented, "Baby Doll", "Crush", commented another.

Earlier, Disha made jaws drop with her super bold festive look at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. She wore a chocolate brown saree and styled it with a plunging blouse and high heels. Also, the actress grabbed many eyeballs as she posed sensuously in a sizzling red-hot saree paired with a plunging blouse at Lifestyle Asia's Diwali bash.

The Bollywood hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.

On the work front, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.