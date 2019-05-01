close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani flaunts her washboard abs in athletic wear—Pics

Disha was seen in a sporty look, flaunting her washboard abs.

Disha Patani flaunts her washboard abs in athletic wear—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known to be an animal lover and has several pets. She often posts pictures with them on social media app Instagram, making us go gaga over them. On Wednesday, Disha was spotted in Bandra along with her pooch that she has named Goku.

The actress was seen in a sporty look, flaunting her washboard abs.

Check out the pics here:

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

The actress is immensely popular on social media and has a whopping 19 million followers on Instagram. Her fan following seems to be increasing each day and the actress keeps her followers hooked by regularly sharing deets from her personal and professional life. The 'Baaghi' actress is also known to be a fitness freak.

Disha will soon set the silver screen ablaze with her presence in 'Bharat'. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan to name a few.

'Bharat' will release on June 5 and has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. Disha will play a trapeze artist in the film and recently, the song titled 'Slow Motion' was unveiled in which the actress set the temperature soaring in a yellow saree.

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani absdisha patani picsBharatSlow Motion song
Next
Story

This video of Nora Fatehi posing in a green saree is too cute to miss—Watch

Must Watch

PT8M50S

DNA: Non Stop News, 1st May, 2019