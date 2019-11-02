Disha Patani flaunts her washboard abs on Hello India cover—See inside

New Delhi: The beautiful and very talented Disha Patani's pics are often going viral on social media. Blessed with elegant features, perfectly toned body and a million-dollar smile, Disha takes the internet by storm with every new upload.

The gorgeous girl has been on the cover of various fashion magazines, the latest one being Hello India.

Wearing a multicoloured lehenga with a heavily embellished neckpiece, Disha is a sight to behold. She strikes a pose while flaunting her washboard abs.

Check out her post here:

Along with the cover, Disha also shared a pic from the shoot.

Here it is:

The stunner looks pretty in every outfit she carries—be it beachwear, casual wear or athletic wear.

On the film front, she will next be seen in 'Malang' along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

Her last outing 'Bharat', turned out to be a box office success. It had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.