Disha Patani

Disha Patani flaunts her washboard abs on Hello India cover—See inside

Wearing a multicoloured lehenga with a heavily embellished neckpiece, Disha Patani is a sight to behold on Hello India magazine cover.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful and very talented Disha Patani's pics are often going viral on social media. Blessed with elegant features, perfectly toned body and a million-dollar smile, Disha takes the internet by storm with every new upload.

The gorgeous girl has been on the cover of various fashion magazines, the latest one being Hello India.

Wearing a multicoloured lehenga with a heavily embellished neckpiece, Disha is a sight to behold. She strikes a pose while flaunting her washboard abs.

Along with the cover, Disha also shared a pic from the shoot.

The stunner looks pretty in every outfit she carries—be it beachwear, casual wear or athletic wear.

On the film front, she will next be seen in 'Malang' along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

Her last outing 'Bharat', turned out to be a box office success. It had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

