Disha Patani Flaunts Stretch Marks, Raises Mercury in Leopard Bikini Pic

NEW DELHI: The summer has arrived early and actor Disha Patani is here to leave her fans swooning with her new bikini look. Disha, who is known for dropping her bathroom selfies on social media, left the internet burning with her latest photo that showed her flaunting her perfectly toned physique. The Baaghi star was wearing an animal print bikini and posted the photo without any captions. Fans noticed that the actor proudly flaunted her stretch marks in her latest bikini look.

Disha donned an animal print bikini and posed sensuously before the mirror. The actor, who often leaves her fans with sleepless nights, looked captivating in the photo. She brought the much-needed sex appeal in the photo and left the internet burning with her sultry look. Take a look at her latest bikini photo.

Disha, who often leaves her fans gasping for breath, recently was seen at the grand wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The actor opted for a blue shimmery outfit that came with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The actor, however, was brutally trolled for her choice of outfit at the wedding reception as social media users felt that the outfit she picked was not apt for an event like this.

The hotness personified star is known for her svelte figure can pull off any outfit with elan and looks simply stunning in everything she dons. Disha posted the pictures of her bare back and in the caption, she made the emoji of a penguin.

Disha has been hogging attention for her candid pictures with model and fitness enthusiast Aleksander Alex Ilic. The alleged couple is often seen sharing stylish-cosy pictures with each other. Although their relationship has been making headlines for a long time now, Aleksander clarified in an interview some time back that they are 'just good friends'.

Disha was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff. As per reports, love blossomed between them during the shoot of their film 'Baaghi'. The two shared impeccable chemistry with each other both on and off the screen. However, after dating for several years, the duo called off their relationship for reasons best known to them. Tiger, who appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan 7, chose to call Disha his 'Good Friend' and said that he is 'single'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Karan Johar’s 'Yodha' which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Besides these, Disha also has 'Project K' and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.