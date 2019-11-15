close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani flaunts washboard abs in pink athletic wear; pic goes viral—See inside

Disha Patani's latest Instagram post is going viral in which she flaunts her washboard abs in pink athleisure. The actress has that million dollar smile on her face and strikes a pose.

Disha Patani flaunts washboard abs in pink athletic wear; pic goes viral—See inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous Disha Patani sets million hearts skip a beat with every new upload. She is a rage on social media and her pics and videos often grab the netizens' attention. Disha has time and again left us wonder-struck with her alluring photographs and has over 27 million followers on Instagram.

Her latest pic is going viral in which she flaunts her washboard abs in pink athleisure. The actress has that million dollar smile on her face and strikes a pose for the camera.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The pic has garnered more than 1.4 million likes already and the comments section is full of compliments for the fit and fab actress.

On the film front, she will next be seen in 'Malang' along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

A couple of days back, the actress started shooting for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe'.

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani pics
Next
Story

Lata Mangeshkar's health shows signs of improvement

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Congress wants Shiv Sena to shed Hindutva ideology