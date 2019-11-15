Disha Patani flaunts washboard abs in pink athletic wear; pic goes viral—See inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous Disha Patani sets million hearts skip a beat with every new upload. She is a rage on social media and her pics and videos often grab the netizens' attention. Disha has time and again left us wonder-struck with her alluring photographs and has over 27 million followers on Instagram.

Her latest pic is going viral in which she flaunts her washboard abs in pink athleisure. The actress has that million dollar smile on her face and strikes a pose for the camera.

Check out her post here:

The pic has garnered more than 1.4 million likes already and the comments section is full of compliments for the fit and fab actress.

On the film front, she will next be seen in 'Malang' along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

A couple of days back, the actress started shooting for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe'.