New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She often makes headlines for her bold outfits and yet again, she has turned many heads with her recent appearance at Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash in a shimmery brown saree with a halter-neck blouse. As her outfit seems a little too revealing, the actress is receiving a lot of criticism online for her bold choice.

The 'Baaghi 2' actress was seen making her way to the star-studded Diwali bash hosted by Bollywood's popular designer Manish Malhotra wearing a chocolate brown saree. Disha styled the saree with a plunging blouse and heels. She completed her look with minimal makeup and left her locks loose. Many pictures and videos from last night are going viral and netizens are unimpressed by her look.

Fans flooded the comment sections of pap accounts with fire and love emojis. On the other hand, netizens brutally trolled the actress. Some even commented that she is now just repeating herself. One wrote, "Pretty much the same type of clothes all the time: a bra or a blouse or a sports bra – this time draped over with a saree and other times workout tights or cargo pants – same same", "Same look..nothing change ..same saree style," added another. "Har baar same look hota hai," another social media user commented, "She always looks tacky."

This is not the first time that the actress has been trolled online, she often makes headlines for her bold outfit choices and posts.

The Bollywood hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.

On the work front, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.