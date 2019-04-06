Disha Patani glitters in golden gown in her latest Instagram pics-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's rising star Disha Patani raised the temperature with a sultry picture of herself in a golden gown. The actress, who is an internet sensation, looked every bit regal in the golden ensemble.

Check out the pictures:

On the professional front, Disha will be seen in a pivotal role in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. She will be seen alongside Salman in the period drama, which also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Nora Fatehi in important roles.

Apart from her professional outings, Patani is happily dating Tiger Shroff. The couple is often spotted hanging out together

Tiger starred in the film 'Baaghi 2' with her and their on-screen chemistry was liked by the audience. Although the two have never made their relationship official, we surely know what's cooking between these two actors.