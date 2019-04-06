हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani glitters in golden gown in her latest Instagram pics-See inside

Disha will be seen in a pivotal role in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat

Disha Patani glitters in golden gown in her latest Instagram pics-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's rising star Disha Patani raised the temperature with a sultry picture of herself in a golden gown. The actress, who is an internet sensation, looked every bit regal in the golden ensemble.

Check out the pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

On the professional front, Disha will be seen in a pivotal role in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. She will be seen alongside Salman in the period drama, which also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Nora Fatehi in important roles.

Apart from her professional outings, Patani is happily dating Tiger Shroff. The couple is often spotted hanging out together 

Tiger starred in the film 'Baaghi 2' with her and their on-screen chemistry was liked by the audience. Although the two have never made their relationship official, we surely know what's cooking between these two actors.  

Tags:
Disha PataniTiger ShroffDisha Patani dancebaaghi 2
Next
Story

Malaika Arora sizzles in a red flaming monokini-See pics

Must Watch

PT13M5S

Will Mamata use 'Modi Fear' to win Elections?