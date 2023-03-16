Disha Patani Grabs Eyeballs In Red Bralette, Sequined Skirt, Drops Sultry Video- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood bombshell Disha Patani, who is currently in the US, and has been entertaining the international audience by performing in various cities under the 'Entertainment Tour' led by Akshay Kumar, has dropped a new video from her outing and it has taken over the internet.

Disha looks absolutely stunning in a red bralette and sequined skirt as she gears up for her performance. The actress dropped a video on social media acing sultry expressions and fans cannot keep calm. Adding Rihanna's song 'Wild Thoughts' in the background, the actress has shared the hottest video of the day on the internet.

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Actress Mouni Roy wrote, "Ufffff look at my baby love" followed by a few heart-eye emoticons.

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are a part of Akshay Kumar's 'Entertainers Tour' to the US along with Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan. The two sexy ladies are bonding well on the trip and their latest pictures are proof.

Earlier, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram a few stunning beach clicks with Disha and wrote, "Me & my D at random #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss." To this, Disha Patani was quick to respond, "Love you my mon mon."

On the work front, she has films like 'Yodha' and 'Project K' in her kitty. She was last seen in Mohit Suri's murder-thriller 'Ek Villain 2', also starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. On the other hand, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.