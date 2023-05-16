topStoriesenglish2608925
NewsLifestylePeople
DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani Grabs Eyeballs In Sizzling Black Bikini, Mouni Roy Calls Her 'Stunner'

Disha dropped a bombshell on her Instagram, a stunning bikini picture from her recent relax session. She can be seen soaking the sunlight as she lays on the pool side. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 06:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Disha Patani Grabs Eyeballs In Sizzling Black Bikini, Mouni Roy Calls Her 'Stunner'

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She often makes headlines for her bold outfits and yet again, she has taken over the internet with her recent social media post. Disha shared a picture flaunting her svelte figure in a simple black bikini.

Disha dropped a bombshell on her Instagram, a stunning bikini picture from her recent relaxation session. She can be seen soaking in the sunlight as she lies on the poolside. As soon as Disha shared her bikini picture, fans started flooding the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Actress' new bestie Mouni Roy too called her a 'stunner.' Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff also teased the actress and dropped a comment that read, "Great direction, I must say"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha is currently shooting for a project with dancer-choreographer Suresh Mukund.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. She also has 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin