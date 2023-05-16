Disha Patani Grabs Eyeballs In Sizzling Black Bikini, Mouni Roy Calls Her 'Stunner'

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She often makes headlines for her bold outfits and yet again, she has taken over the internet with her recent social media post. Disha shared a picture flaunting her svelte figure in a simple black bikini.

Disha dropped a bombshell on her Instagram, a stunning bikini picture from her recent relaxation session. She can be seen soaking in the sunlight as she lies on the poolside. As soon as Disha shared her bikini picture, fans started flooding the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Actress' new bestie Mouni Roy too called her a 'stunner.' Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff also teased the actress and dropped a comment that read, "Great direction, I must say"

Disha is currently shooting for a project with dancer-choreographer Suresh Mukund.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. She also has 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.