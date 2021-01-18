हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani grooves to Tiger Shroff’s ‘Casanova’ in black bikini: Watch

Disha Patani will next be seen in ‘Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai’.

Disha Patani grooves to Tiger Shroff’s ‘Casanova’ in black bikini: Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ @dishapatani

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani uploaded a new video in which she is seen dancing in a black bikini to Tiger Shroff's new song ‘Casanova’. 

Tiger made his debut as a singer last year with the single ‘Unbelievable’ and ‘Casanova’ is his second song release.

In the video Disha shared to her from her verified Instagram account, the actress is seen grooving to the catchy beats of Tiger’s song. With a few emoji’s in the caption, she uploaded the video and has also added it to her Instagram story.

Take a look at the mesmerising dance video:

 

 

When asked, the couple refutes all claims that they are dating but have been seen together on many occasions and also recently were seen on vacation together in the Maldives.

Although they were spotted leaving for the vacation together, they only uploaded solo pictures of themselves on the beach from their respective Instagram accounts.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai’, sharing screen space with Bollywood star Salman Khan. She was last seen in ‘Malang’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam, which did extremely well at the box office.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsDisha Patani InstagramTiger Shroff
Next
Story

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan laid to rest with full state honours, PM Narendra Modi sends condolences
  • 1,05,71,773Confirmed
  • 1,52,419Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M6S

First meeting of the Committee on Agricultural Laws and Supreme Court to be held on January 19