Disha Patani grooves to Tiger Shroff’s ‘Casanova’ in black bikini: Watch

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani uploaded a new video in which she is seen dancing in a black bikini to Tiger Shroff's new song ‘Casanova’.

Tiger made his debut as a singer last year with the single ‘Unbelievable’ and ‘Casanova’ is his second song release.

In the video Disha shared to her from her verified Instagram account, the actress is seen grooving to the catchy beats of Tiger’s song. With a few emoji’s in the caption, she uploaded the video and has also added it to her Instagram story.

Take a look at the mesmerising dance video:

When asked, the couple refutes all claims that they are dating but have been seen together on many occasions and also recently were seen on vacation together in the Maldives.

Although they were spotted leaving for the vacation together, they only uploaded solo pictures of themselves on the beach from their respective Instagram accounts.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai’, sharing screen space with Bollywood star Salman Khan. She was last seen in ‘Malang’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam, which did extremely well at the box office.