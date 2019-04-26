Disha Patani has the most epic response to trolls—Read

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is an internet sensation and her pics and videos often go viral. With over 19 million followers on social media app Instagram, Disha is one of the most popular actresses today. However, the actress has time and again been trolled due to her outfits.

Patani, however, remains unaffected by such trolls and continues ruling social media with her alluring posts.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Disha was asked if trolling affects her.

To this, she replied, “I really don’t pay attention and not knowing these people certainly helps. There are so many frustrated people online who are not happy with their lives and are evil enough to say bad things about people who they don’t even know. I focus on positive things. I am a happy-go-lucky person,"

Well, that is surely an epic response for all the trollers out there! Disha isn't the only actress who has been victim of trolls. Almost every actress right from Kareena Kapoor Khan till Janhvi Kapoor have become the subject of trolls for one or the other reasons.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Recently, the song 'Slow Motion' from the film was unveiled which featured Salman and Disha. The actress looked stunning in the song and won hearts with her killer moves.

'Bharat' is slated to hit the screens on June 5.