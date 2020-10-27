Disha Patani heats up the internet with her pics in red floral dress - Check out!

New Delhi: Disha Patani, you beauty! The actress never always cooks up a storm online with million-dollar looks and is loved by all. Disha's fans are crazy for her photos, which is quite evident from her fan following on Instagram and the million likes on her posts. Recently, the 'Malang' star made the spotlight follow her with pictures of herself in a red floral dress.

Disha oozes oomph in the spaghetti strap dress with a plunging neckline. She aced her look with winged eyeliner and her gorgeous smile. In one of the photos, her pet dog also makes an appearance.

Check out Disha Patani's photos here. The actress doesn't need any caption to post the pictures, just a few emoticons like these would do.

Disha's stunning photos always burn up the internet and she remains a social media sensation for her choice of posts.

On the work front, Disha Patani's forthcoming film is 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' with Salman Khan. The action-drama was supposed to be Salman's 2020 Eid release but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Disha also has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.