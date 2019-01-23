Disha Patani is all smiles with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff as they head for a drive—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Tiger Shroff and is often spotted with him. The duo even ringed in the New Year together and shared pictures (though separately) from their vacation.

Disha and Tiger remain silent about the relationship status but it is evident that they are more than 'just friends'.

They were spotted in Bandra last night, heading out for a drive in the car. While Disha sits in the driving seat, Tiger sits beside her and the two are all smiles in the pics.

Check them out here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Coming to Disha's professional front, she will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project 'Bharat'. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

'Bharat' is slated to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid.

On the other hand, Tiger will share screen space with debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in Karan Johar's 'Student of The Year 2'. He also has an untitled film along with superstar Hrithik Roshan in his kitty.

Disha and Tiger's chemistry in 'Baaghi 2' had set box office on fire and since then fans have been waiting for the duo to sign a film together.

Will we see this rumoured couple in a film soon? Time shall tell!