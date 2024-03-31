Disha Patani Is Missing Her Beach Vacay, Teases With Throwback Pic Donning A Bikini Top- See Pics

Disha Patani, the stunning actress known for her long legs, is reminiscing about her beach vacation and decided to delight her fans with some unseen pictures. She took to Instagram and shared throwback photos from her trip to a beautiful beach. In the post, she expressed her longing for the beach with the caption, "Missing the (palm tree emoji) …"

In the pictures, Disha Patani can be seen wearing a brown floral bikini top, looking incredibly sensual.

On the personal front, rumours are circulating that Disha is dating her trainer/gym buddy Aleksandar Alex Ilic. However, the actress remains tight-lipped about her relationship status, even regarding her previously rumoured relationship with actor Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, the fitness enthusiast has starred in 'Baaghi 2' and is currently appearing in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s action drama Yodha, where she shares the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike.