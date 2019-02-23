हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani learning 'slap spin tornado' will give major fitness inspiration—Watch

Bollywood's glamour siren Disha Patani is known to be a fitness freak. The actress often shares inspiring workout pics and videos on Instagram in which she can be seen learning new things. Disha has a mammoth fan-following with over 17.9 million followers on the social media app Instagram. She keeps her fan base updated and engaged by regular posts.

Disha Patani learning &#039;slap spin tornado&#039; will give major fitness inspiration—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's glamour siren Disha Patani is known to be a fitness freak. The actress often shares inspiring workout pics and videos on Instagram in which she can be seen learning new things. Disha has a mammoth fan-following with over 17.9 million followers on the social media app Instagram. She keeps her fan base updated and engaged by regular posts.

Her latest Instagram post has her learning the 'slap spin tornado' and it will give you major 'Baaghi 2' vibes!
 

Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha made her Bollywood debut by playing a small part in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and has been ruling hearts since then.

She will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project 'Bharat'. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on June 5 and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Coming to her personal life, Patani is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff.

The hunk of an actor was seen in the film 'Baaghi 2' with her and their on-screen chemistry was liked by the audience. Disha and Tiger are often spotted together and even pose for the paps. The duo also ringed in the New Year together and shared pictures (though separately) from their vacation. Even though the two remain silent about the relationship status, it is evident that they are more than 'just friends'.

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsdisha patani video
Next
Story

I don't have ambition like Priyanka: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Must Watch

PT58S

Breaking News: Toxic alcohol kills 110 in Assam, hundreds hospitalised

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close