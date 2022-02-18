Disha Patani lifts 80 kg weights, does 5 rack pulls in new workout gym video – Watch!

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani is a ‘fitness freak’ and that we all know. She has been setting fitness goals with her workout posts for quite some time now. Her new video on Instagram proves that she is simply unstoppable when it comes to working out like a beast.

On her social media, the actress often demonstrates how effortlessly she can lift weights and do different exercises, including flying kicks, etc. The new video posted by the Disha Patani has impressed her fans and all the fitness freaks wherein she can be seen lifting 80 kg weights, doing 5 rack pulls.

She posted an interesting caption for the video, “Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg”!

On the work front, Disha has finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year too among her other professional commitments.