Disha Patani looks absolute HOT in neon crop top, shimmery skirt, watch video

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is awaiting the release of next film 'Ek Villain 2', an action-thriller, has been extensively promoting her upcoming film. The actress has been touring across the country and meeting her fans and asking them to watch the film in theatres, on July 29.

On Sunday, the actress was seen promoting her film in Mumbai, along with her co-stars - John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. She was seen opting for a bold outfit, wearing a lacy neon green top featuring a risque plunging neckline with a long shimmery skirt that featured a thigh-high slit.

Noted photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instsgram featuring Disha Patani from the event:

Fans were truly impressed by her charm and bombarded the comment section.

"she hot but very cute face"

"She's v cute"

"Not just hottie viral paaji........Absolute Hottie"

"Nice look she hard working"

"Barbie dol"

"Disha on fire"

Disha Patani often gets trolled by netizens for wearing exposing clothes. Lately, she is also being accused of going under the knife and getting her nose and lip jobs done.

'EK VILLAIN RETURNS'

'Ek Villain Returns' is helmed by Mohit Suri. It is a sequel to 2014 released 'Ek Villain', which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Aamna Sharif and Kamaal Rashid Khan. The upcoming film is all set for its theatrical release on July 29, 2022. According to reports, Aditya Roy Kapur was originally signed for the role portrayed by Arjun Kapoor, but later backed out due to creative differences and had a fallout with director Mohit Suri.

It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series.

