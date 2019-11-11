close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani looks bewitching in Hello magazine photoshoot—See pics

She features on the November issue of the magazine.

Disha Patani looks bewitching in Hello magazine photoshoot—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The stunning pictures of Disha Patani from a photoshoot is making netizens weak at the knees. Well, why not? After all, the gorgeous generation next star is not only a popular celebrity on social media but also one of the most promising fresh faces in movie business right now.

Disha, who has some plum deals in her kitty so far, recently shot for Hello India magazine and the photoshoot pictures are mind-blowing. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a few clicks with fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@hellomagindia

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

She features on the November issue of the magazine.

On the work front, this fitness freak star will be next seen with Salman Khan in 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will be directed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva.

This marks Salman's third collaboration with the filmmaker after 'Wanted' and 'Dabangg 3'.

The actioner is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Productions Private Limited respectively. 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will hit the screens on Eid, May 22, 2020.

Disha also has Mohit Suri's 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in her kitty.

 

 

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsDisha Patani photosRadhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh emulates Kapil Dev's classic Natraj shot from '83, breaks the internet in seconds

Must Watch

PT4M53S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day