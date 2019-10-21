close

Disha Patani

Disha Patani looks Diwali ready in her latest Instagram post

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Disha Patani looks all set to welcome the festival of lights, Diwali. The actress posted a picture of herself decked in traditional attire and it would truly give you major Diwali feels.

Dressed in an ice blue lehenga, Disha looks stunning with a lot of floating candles in the background. Sharing the post on Instagram, Disha wished her fans on social media. She wrote, "Wishing you all a dazzling #Diwali2019."

The actress pulls off everything gracefully—be it beachwear, casual wear or athletic wear.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in 'Malang' alongside Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

Patani was last seen in 'Bharat', the film turned out to be a box office success. It had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. 

