Disha Patani looks effortlessly chic she gets clicked at Khar

New Delhi: The gorgeous beauty Disha Patani is rumoured to be in a serious relationship with Bollywood's 'Rambo' boy Tiger Shroff. And though, they have not spoken a word about it, they have never shied away from hanging out with each other.

When not shooting, Disha is often spotted hanging out with her close pals. In fact, she is often spotted with Tiger's family too as Disha is said to share a very close rapport with his sister Krishna and mom Ayesha.

Interestingly, Disha and Tiger's father and actor Jackie Shroff recently shot for Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film 'Bharat'.

On Friday, Disha was captured by the shutterbugs at Khar and this time, she was accompanied by a new pal.

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Earlier in the day, Disha had expressed her condolence on the barbaric terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama and tweeted, "Shocked! I salute & stand in solidarity with our Armed Forces.This deplorable act of cowardice & terror should be dealt with unforgiving urgency. No family should lose their sons like that,no soldier should be martyred like this. Deepest condolences to the families.#PulwanaAttack."

On the work front, she will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's period flick 'Bharat'. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Jackie Shroff among others and is slated to arrive in theatres on June 5, 2019.

Disha is also rumoured to have been approached by the filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala for the second installment of 'Kick' opposite Salman Khan.