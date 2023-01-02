topStoriesenglish
Disha Patani looks like a barbie doll as she rings in the New Year 2023, poses in stunning tube top: Pics

On the occasion of New Year's Day, Disha shared a photo from her latest photoshoot, which is currently going viral. She captioned the post, '2023.'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She is very active on social media and often shares her sizzling pictures and videos with her fans. She is ringing in the New Year 2023 in an adorable Barbie doll avatar and fans are in love.

On the occasion of New Year's Day, Disha shared a photo from her latest photoshoot, which is currently going viral. She captioned the post, '2023.' In the PIC, Disha is donning a mint green tube top, that she has paired with an emerald green mini skirt, and matching gloves. the actress accessorised her look with a pretty multicoloured beads necklace and colourful hair clips. She is looking like a chic barbie doll of the digital age.

Earlier, Disha shared pictures from another gorgeous photoshoot that took the internet by storm. In the pictures, she can be seen in a purple tube top paired with a matching mini-checked skirt and thigh-high fur boots.

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has films like 'Yodha' and 'Project K' in her kitty. She was last seen in Mohit Suri's murder-thriller 'Ek Villain 2', also starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

