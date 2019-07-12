Disha Patani looks uber chic in an outfit with a plunging neckline—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is often in the limelight because of her alluring outfits. The stunner is an avid social media user and has over 22.9 million followers on Instagram. She knows how to keep her fans satiated with her regular uploads.

The 'Baaghi 2' actress's latest Instagram post is breaking the internet as she dons a super stylish dress with a plunging neckline. She opted for minimalist makeup and elegant accessories.

Check out her latest post here:

The stunner also shared a pic on Instagram stories. Here is a screenshot of the same:

On the work front, Disha delivered to the audience's expectation by playing the role of Radha in 'Bharat'. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Disha will next be seen in 'Malang', along with Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and will release in February 2020.

Here's wishing her all the very best for her future endeavors!