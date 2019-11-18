Disha Patani looks uber stylish on her dinner outing –In Pics

New Delhi: The very stunning and one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani was recently spotted at BKC, Bandra. Disha slayed her dinner outing wearing a teal coloured turtle-neck top and black denim shorts.

Disha looked uber glam with her hair shining bright.

Check out the photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, this fitness freak star will be next seen with Salman Khan in 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will be directed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva.

This marks Salman's third collaboration with the filmmaker after 'Wanted' and 'Dabangg 3'.

The actioner is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Productions Private Limited respectively. 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will hit the screens on Eid, May 22, 2020.

Disha also has Mohit Suri's 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in her kitty. Recently, the first look of the movie was unveiled and it received a warm response from the audiences.