Disha Patani Makes Jaws-Drop In Off-Shoulder Corset Top Flaunting Her Perfect Curves: Pics

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She often drops bombshells on her social media page and leaves fans gasping for breath. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing her fitness regime with fans as well. She has a fan following of millions and they all go gaga with Disha's new posts. The actress dropped a series of sizzling pictures on Instagram recently and they have taken over the internet.

Disha sizzled in a white corset top and blue denim jeans, she looked stunning in this classy look and fans are in love. In the pictures, the 'Malang' actress can be seen flaunting her perfect curves in a an off-shoulder white corset top, she pared it with baggy denim and left her wacy locks loose. Finding the right balance of elegance and charm, she looked effortlessly glam.

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emoticons. Also, actress' Bollywood BFF Mouni Roy wrote, "So So Stunning' in the comment section. "Stunning," "Awesome," "Gorgeous," commented other social media users.

The Bollywood hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.

On the film front, Disha is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.