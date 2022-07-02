New Delhi: At the trailer launch event of Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns', the entire star cast - John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria were present along with the producer Ekta Kapoor. On social media, Disha faced flak for undergoing 'plastic surgery' as some of the haters alleged looking at her video.

Disha Patani brutally trolled

Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and posted the video. Disha Patani glamed-up the event as she turned in a black bustier and bootcut pants in the same colour. Fans appreciated her for looking hot while haters pointed out how her 'lip job is so evident'. One user also commented on the way celebs dress.

Ek Villain Returns trailer

Ek Villain Returns is a multi-starrer film featuring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Making a dramatic entrance at the grand trailer launch event in the city, the actors emerged onto the stage from behind the blown-up life-sized versions of the infamous smiley masks associated with the franchise. Who’s the villain? The makers are dead-set on keeping you guessing!

Ek Villain Returns is high on thrill, action and glamour. The audience will definitely feel that the sequel has taken the franchise to another level.

Talking about the film, actress Disha Patani said, “Most of my films have been action thrillers but when I say that you haven’t seen anything like Ek Villain Returns, I mean it! We have done our best to keep you on the edge of your seat and the trailer is only a sneak-peek into what’s to come your way! Beware – you have been warned!”