Disha Patani, Mouni Roy Mobbed By Unruly Crowd At Anshul Garg's Birthday Bash

New Delhi: B-town divas and new BFFs Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have lately been serving major friendship goals. The two are the newest BFFS of the tinsel villa and often takes to the limelight with their bonohomie. On Monday night, Disha and Mouni attended the birthday bash of Anshul Garg, the founder and CEO of Desi Music Factory. A lavish party was organised to celebrate his birthday that saw in attendance several celebrities from the tinsel town.

Mouni arrived with her husband and businessman Suraj Nambiar at the bash. She looked every bit stunning in a little black-beige dress. On the other hand, Disha was seen in a chick pink top which she teamed with blue denim. Upon exiting the party, which was held at the plush restaurant in Mumbai, both Mouni and Disha were mobbed by the unruly crowd. People had assembled outside the party venue and jostled to get selfies with the ladies.

The actors had to struggle to pass through the crowd and reach their car. Both Mouni and Disha were spotted leaving in the same car. They had to be escorted to their car by the police personnel.

Among other stars who were captured by the shutterbugs at Anshul Garg's birthday bash were - Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben, Sophie Choudry, Aayush Sharma, Orhan Awatramani, Esha Gupta, Iulia Vantur among others.

Meanwhile, speaking of Mouni and Disha's friendship, the girls bonded like a house on fire during 'The Entertainment Tour' led by Akshay Kumar earlier this year. Since then, the duo on numerous occassion hit the headlines with their fun photos and videos.

On the work front, Disha recently wrapped up a project and she shared the update with her fans on social media. The actor however did not divulge anything about the project. She will be next seen in 'Project K' starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Mouni, who was last seen as 'Junoon' in 'Brahmastra' has 'The Virgin Tree', a horror-comedy flick produced by Sanjay Dutt. She will share screen space with Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh.