Disha Patani Oozes Glamour In Latest Photos, Flaunts Her Toned Back, Bestie Mouni Roy Reacts

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has once again raised the temperature on social media. The actor dropped a photo of her where she is seen posing in a black brassier, looking all things sexy. She had left her tresses open and flaunted her million-dollar smile to the camera. Disha completed her look with a beige bottom and was seen posing against a beautiful landscape. The actor, who is known to be a fitness freak, and has often displayed her passion for intense workouts on social media, was seen flaunting her toned back in the photos.

Her latest set of pictures was damm hot as usual, leaving her fans in a tizzy. In one of the photos, she was seen posing along with Mouni Roy, Akshay Kumar and Sonam Bajwa as they sat inside a bus. The photo happens to be from her recent Entertainment Tour in the US, led by Akshay.

Disha, who was recently a part of Akshay Kumar-led 'The Entertainment Tour', hogged attention for her bonhomie with Mouni Roy, who was also a part of the tour. The two B-Town beauties shared several photos and videos from their outings in North America on social media, serving some friendship goals.

Disha was recently seen making a striking entry in a silver-blue shimmery sarre at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event in Mumbai. The actor flaunted her hourglass figure in the six-yard outfit.

Meanwhile, Disha is rumoured to be dating model and fitness enthusiast Aleksander Alex Ilic. The alleged couple is often seen sharing stylish-cosy pictures with each other. Although their relationship has been making headlines for a long time now, Aleksander clarified in an interview some time back that they are 'just good friends'.

Disha was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff. As per reports, love blossomed between them during the shoot of their film 'Baaghi'. The two shared impeccable chemistry with each other both on and off the screen. However, after dating for several years, the duo called off their relationship for reasons best known to them. Tiger, who appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan 7, chose to call Disha his 'Good Friend' and said that he is 'single'.

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in 'Ek Villain Returns'. She will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's directorial 'Yodha' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on July 7, 2023. Apart from that, she also has 'Project K', and an untitled Siva film in the pipeline.