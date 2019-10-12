close

Disha Patani

Disha Patani oozes oomph in a satin gown, pic goes viral—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's glamour siren Disha Patani is often making headlines with her jaw-dropping social media posts. With over 25 million followers on Instagram, there is no need to state how popular and loved the actress is. Her fans are always eager to know more about the diva who rules hearts each time she uploads a new picture or video.

Disha's latest Instagram post has that 'Oomph' factor that gets people hooked.

Posing in a satin gown with a thigh-high slit and beautiful curly hair, Disha is a sight to behold.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha looks gorgeous in every outfit she carries—be it beachwear, casual wear or athletic wear. She recently hogged the limelight while walking the ramp at Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week held in New Delhi. The actress looked casual yet chic in a graphic white top and flared jeans.

On the film front, she will next be seen in 'Malang' along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020

Disha Patanidisha patani pics
