Disha Patani oozes oomph in plunging neckline top, poses in blue hair with a sunflower! SEE PICS

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one such actress who is known for her bold looks and sizzling outfits. The actress is known for her fitness levels and keeps on sharing the photos of her toned body. Now recently, Disha took the social media by storm as she posted pictures of herself in blue hair while holding a sunflower in her hand. In a string of pictures, Disha flaunted her sky-blue hair and oozed hotness in a plunging neckline top.

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the pictures and started showering their love in the comments section. “Love,” a fan commented with heart emojis. “Gorgeous,” added another fan with sweating emoji.

See the pics shared by Disha Patani

Earlier also, Disha has posted similar pictures in which she looked like a doll and won the hearts of her fans with the pictures.

See the reel in which Disha looked like a doll

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Siruthai Siva’s periodic drama, which is to be made in 10 languages in two parts. The film has been tentatively titled ‘Suriya 42’. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Karan Johar`s `Yodha` co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. The actress was last seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.