Disha Patani oozes oomph in shimmering body-hugging party gown—Photos

New Delhi: The young and happening, Disha Patani is a big hit on social media. Her pictures, posts and videos often break the internet, sending her fan army into a tizzy. The stunner recently walked the ramp for ace designer duo Rohit Gandhi-Rahul Khanna.

Disha shared her look from Lakme Fashion Winter/Festive Week 2019 ramp walk. She wore a metallic blue shimmering party gown with a thigh-high slit, flaunting her toned legs.

Check out photos:

The pictures are liked by several users and the pretty face is flooded with praises on her timeline.

Besides Disha, actor Ayushmann Khurrana also walked the ramp for designer duo Rohit Gandhi-Rahul Khanna at the fashion show.

A major fitness freak, Disha, she is busy this year with 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The release date has not been locked as yet but is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.