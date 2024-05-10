Disha Patani Oozes Oomph In Smouldering Bikini Pics From Her Beachy Vacay With Pals - Photo Album

New Delhi: Bollywood's Gen-Z actress Disha Patani has a massive fan following - all thanks to her svelte figure and super fab Instagram feed. Her fans love to throng social media, checking out her pictures and videos. Recently, she dropped a photo dump from her beachy vacay with pals, looking like a bomb!

In one of the pictures, Disha can be seen chilling by the beach in her stunning ivory bikini set whereas in other photos, she is seen posing happily with her bunch of girls. Also, you can't miss the beautiful sunset photo-op in her album.

Many fans commented on her post and hailed the star for her looks. An avid social media user, Disha Patani has 61.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

Disha is these days seen with her trainer Aleksander Alex Ilic, and the buzz is strong that they are a couple. In fact, some reports claim that the actress is also helping out Alex in learning Hindi for his web-show debut. Earlier, she was rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff.

On the work front, Disha is all set to be seen with South superstar Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. She also has producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.