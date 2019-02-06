Disha Patani opts for curls and the result is mind-blowing!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani often takes the spotlight owing to her glamorous posts. Patani is an internet sensation and has a huge fan base. She keeps her fans updated by regularly sharing deets from her life on social media.

The actress ditched her usually straight hair and opted for curls in the latest Instagram post. She looks stunning as ever and has that million dollar smile that people admire.

Check out Disha's latest post here:

Be it posing in a traditional outfit or raising the mercury in beachwear, Disha's pics go viral in no time.

On the work front, the leggy lass will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project 'Bharat'. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on June 5 and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

The actress's personal life is also in the limelight as she is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff and is often spotted with him. The duo also ringed in the New Year together and shared pictures (though separately) from their vacation.

Even though the two remain silent about the relationship status, it is evident that they are more than 'just friends'.