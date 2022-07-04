Mumbai: Bollywood diva Disha Patani exuded major fitness goals in her recent social media post, sweating it out with style. "Just another day in my life," captioned the `Malang` actor on Instagram. In the video, Disha could be seen donning a black jacket with matching black shorts, her hair pulled back in a ponytail. She performed a number of Barbell workouts with grace. The very first exercise in the clip revealed the actor performing lunges with a heavy-weighted Barbell placed on her shoulder.



In the next one, she executed a One Leg Step-Ups upon a workout box, having a mirror attached to it, and as for the last set of exercises, Disha carried out leg compresses on another piece of equipment. She also performed some weightlifting as well, Disha was accompanied by her trainer, Rajendra Dhole during her workout.



As soon as the actor shared the video on social media, her trainer commented, "Just another Sunday in my life."



Disha is known to live a healthy lifestyle. She engages in intense workout regimes regularly which she often uploads on her social media account. Disha has inspired fans to stay fit and healthy as well.



Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha will be next seen in the movie `Ek Villain Returns 2`, helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by big names of Bollywood including Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.



The dark and gripping trailer of the film has already created quite a buzz amongst audiences and Disha has stunned everyone with the portrayal of a negative character in the movie.



Apart from Disha, `Ek Villain Returns 2` also features Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. It is slated to release on July 29 this year. Disha is also the latest addition to Nag Ashwin`s upcoming film `Project K`, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. `Project K` is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller.