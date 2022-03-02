Disha Patani poses with filmmaker Mohit Suri on sets of ‘Ek Villain 2’ post pack up – Watch!

NEW DELHI: Disha Patani, who is all set for her upcoming film ‘Ek Villain 2’ was spotted with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the sets of the film post pack-up.

Ever since the gorgeous actress has started shooting for the movie, it has built huge anticipation and curiosity amongst her ardent fans.

The prep videos and BTS visuals from ‘Ek Villain 2’ that Disha has been posting on her social media time and again has made her followers and fans truly excited about the sequel. Similarly, the new video that Disha has posted features her along with the movie director Mohit.

For Disha, 2022 is turning out to be one of the busiest years. Touted to be the hottest and talented actress of Bollywood, Disha has been living out of her suitcase for the last couple of months.

While the actress has recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, she has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year too among her other professional commitments. The talented actress has her hands full with these multiple projects varied in genres, having a choc-o-block schedule this year.