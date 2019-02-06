हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani poses with 'living legend' Jackie Chan, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff can't agree more—See inside

The actress had shared the screen space with Chan in 2017 film 'Kung Fu Yoga'.

Disha Patani poses with &#039;living legend&#039; Jackie Chan, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff can&#039;t agree more—See inside

New Delhi: The stunner of actress Disha Patani kickstarted her filmy career with a Tamil venture 'Loafer' in 2015. A year later, she swooned into Bollywood with 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and since then there has been no looking back for this sizzling beauty.

Disha, who is an avid social media user took to Instagram and posted a picture with veteran international star Jackie Chan. She wrote: "Dear tagu, You’re the most humble and kind hearted person i’ve ever come across, your talent has spoken for you for years and that’s why you are called as “the living legend” , i am so grateful to meet you and ofcourse the luckiest to share screen with you i’ll always be your biggest fan, god bless you @jackiechan."

Rumoured Tiger Shroff couldn't agree more with Disha. He dropped a similar comment. Check the screen grab:

The actress had shared the screen space with Chan in 2017 film 'Kung Fu Yoga'. The action comedy drama was written and directed by Stanley Tong. The movie featured Aarif Rahman, Lay Zhang, Miya Muqi, Sonu Sood, Disha Patani, and Amyra Dastur in pivotal parts.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. The film will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.

 

Tags:
Disha PataniJackie ShroffTiger ShroffKung Fu Yogadisha patani pics
Next
Story

Always wanted to add Nick's name to mine: Priyanka Chopra

Must Watch

PT17M59S

Ballot Train 2019: Zee News tracks voters' moods ahead of Lok Sabha polls

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close