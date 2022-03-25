Disha Patani raises mercury in a super hot black bikini, teases mirror selfie from her bathroom!

New Delhi: We all know by now that actress Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast and believes in hardcore training. She often shares her videos from the gym, giving major goals to fans. Now, the stunner teased a mirror selfie from her bathroom, flaunting her toned midriff.

Disha Patani can be seen donning a black bikini with shorts and clicking the perfect mirror selfie with her iPhone. Several of her celeb friends such as Sussanne Khan, Shaira Ahmed Khan among others dropped comments on her timeline, loving her new photo blast. Take a look here:

Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, but both like to keep their relationship status under wraps. They have been spotted together on birthdays, vacations and parties but refuse to talk about dating each other in public.

On the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

She recently completed the shoot of her upcoming film by Dharma Productions titled 'Yodha' opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She will also be seen in 'Ek Villian Returns', alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Disha will also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s 'KTina'.