Disha Patani Raises Mercury Level With Super Hot Clicks In Plunging Corset - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Disha Patani is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry today. She slays the social media game and has a fan following of millions. She shares her sizzling pictures and videos on Instagram and fans go gaga over them. Disha has set Instagram ablaze with her latest sexy clicks.

Disha can be seen wearing a black corset top and a thigh-high slit skirt in the viral pictures. Fans are literally dropping fire and hot emojis in the comment section. Disha's sizzling avatar has garned more than 6 lakh likes and thousands of comments. One fan wrote, 'Hotness at peak,' 'Gorgeous, as always' commented another. Mouni Roy called Disha the 'Belle of the ball'

Disha Patani has kept the audience mesmerized by her performances over the course of her career and fans are always eager to see what she does next. She often shares hot selfies and videos on her Instagram handle, she recently shared a drop-dead gorgeous selfie donning a black bralette and it went viral within minutes. Her feed is filled with sizzling clicks of herself and fans literally adore her.

Disha Patani is known for her performances in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Ek Villain Returns.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. She also has 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.