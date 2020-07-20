हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani raises summer heat in black bikini, pic goes viral - Check out!

It features Disha Patani taking a selfie while lying down and the sun rays add glow to her perfect skin. 

Disha Patani raises summer heat in black bikini, pic goes viral - Check out!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dishapatani

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani sent the internet into a meltdown with her latest picture in a black bikini. It features Disha taking a selfie while lying down near a beach and the sun rays add glow to her perfect skin.

The post has got millions of likes. 

"Take me back", the actress wrote along with a wave and flower emoji. Disha is totally heating up Instagram with the picture. Take a look at the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Take me back 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha Patani makes sure her fans and followers get a glimpse of her every day and she always remains at the top of her social media game. Disha's posts are a treat to several of her fans. 

On the work front, Disha was last seen in 'Malang', which also featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The revenge saga was set in Goa and directed by Mohit Suri. 

Disha will next be seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' with megastar Salman Khan. The action-drama was supposed to be Salman's 2020 Eid release but got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, she also has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.

Disha Patanidisha patani picsdisha patani instagram picsdisha pics
