Disha Patani Raises The Temperature In Bold Pink Thigh-High Slit Outfit, Fans Call Her 'Sensational'

New Delhi: On Friday night, almost the entire Bollywood walked in at the Ajio Grazia Millennial Awards 2023 and before heading for the main event, the stars posed on the red carpet (it was called pink carpet) for the paps, looking simply stunning. One of the actresses who turned heads is none other than Disha Patani who slayed in a bold and sexy pink ensemble that perfectly encapsulated her sensuality and confidence.

Disha Patani looked absolutely smashing in a pink thigh-high slit bottom and a bralette top adding to her oomph factor. Her recent appearance styled by Tanya Ghavri in a bold and sexy pink fusional saree dress further solidifies her position as a fashion trailblazer.





Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One user wrote, "Hoor parii," "Sensational," wrote another user. Actresses BFF Mouni Roy also dropped a comment that read, "Sucha stunnerrrerr" Disha's outfit is designed by Saisha Shinde, the first transgender fashion designer of India.

Joining Disha in the glam brigade was Urfi Javed, who surprised everyone yet again and turned up at the event wearing a 'breastplate' inspired by Cardi B's video. Other celebs spotted at the glam event were Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar and Saiee Manjrekar among others.

The Grazia Millennial Awards honoured and celebrated personalities from diverse industries such as entertainment, fashion, music, sports, design, and social activism. This was its third edition since it started in 2020. The star-studded event was held at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

On the work front, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts.

Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.