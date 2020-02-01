हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani, rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, defines love like this

Disha Patani, who is gearing up for the release of her new film 'Malang', is reportedly dating actor Tiger Shroff, although she has been introverted about the issue in public.

Disha Patani, rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, defines love like this

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani normally gives an impression of an athletic and outgoing sort of a girl, but there is a sensitive romantic deep within, going by what she said recently.

Asked to define love in a recent interview in pinkvilla.com, she replied: "It's very important and also a driving force. Everything you do in life is either for love, or because of love. How can you even live without love."

For Disha, the first impression matters most. "I have fallen in love at first sight too. For me, it's very important to fall in love. I love those feeling of those butterflies on the first day. If I don't feel it on the first day, I feel it's not there."

True love, she added in the interview, is something that lets her be in touch with her feminine self. "The only time I feel like a girl is when I 'm in a relationship. I'm looking for someone who makes me feel like a girl."

She also revealed the "smallest things matter" to her in love and recalled she "was a big mess after my heartbreak".

Disha, who is gearing up for the release of her new film 'Malang' on February 7, is reportedly dating actor Tiger Shroff, although she has been introverted about the issue in public.

'Malang' stars Disha along with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. The film is directed by Mohit Suri.

Tags:
Disha PataniTiger ShroffDisha Patani Tiger Shroffdisha patani malang
Next
Story

Justin Bieber unfazed by social media flak over his moustache

Must Watch

PT5M30S

DNA Analysis of economic health of the country