Disha Patani’s terrific moves in new video get a reaction from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff – Watch!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani surely knows how to grab all the limelight. Recently, the beautiful diva was seen grooving to Ty Dolla $ign's song Spicy and was performing like a pro.

Disha, who is an avid social media user, shared her performance on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Juss chillin choreography @ankan_sen7 shot @shariquealy #spicytydollasign..”

In the video, Disha can be seen performing in an empty dance studio along with her choreographer and she opted for a loose pant and paired it with a sweatshirt.

Disha loves fitness and takes her workouts seriously. But she also knows how to have fun with it as she masters martial arts, backflips and high kicks and often shares jaw-dropping videos of the same on her Instagram page.

Many fans commented on the video expressing their admiration for Disha's moves. Even the video received love from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff.

He wrote, ‘Clean’ with fire and other emojis.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Salman Khan’s starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria. The actress will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama ‘KTina’.

