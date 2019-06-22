Disha Patani sets Instagram on fire with this killer dance video—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's glamour siren Disha Patani is often making headlines owing to her alluring social media posts. The actress, who is known to be a fantastic dancer as well, took to Instagram and shared yet another video in which she can be seen flaunting her killer dance moves.

Disha shakes a leg along with celebrity dance trainer Dimple Kotecha and we bet you will play the video more than once.

Check it out here:

Coming to Patani's professional life, she was recently seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. The film had Disha in the role of a trapeze artist named Radha.

'Bharat' had an array of talented actors on board including Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Varun Dhawan and Sunil Grover to name a few. The film is a box office hit and continues driving people to theatres.

Disha will next share screen space with superstar Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu in 'Malang'.

The diva has a huge fan following and her pictures and videos often go viral. Fans are much excited to see their favourite actress reach new heights!