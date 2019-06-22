close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani sets Instagram on fire with this killer dance video—Watch

Disha shakes a leg along with celebrity dance trainer Dimple Kotecha and we bet you will play the video more than once!

Disha Patani sets Instagram on fire with this killer dance video—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's glamour siren Disha Patani is often making headlines owing to her alluring social media posts. The actress, who is known to be a fantastic dancer as well, took to Instagram and shared yet another video in which she can be seen flaunting her killer dance moves.

Disha shakes a leg along with celebrity dance trainer Dimple Kotecha and we bet you will play the video more than once.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Coming to Patani's professional life, she was recently seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. The film had Disha in the role of a trapeze artist named Radha.

'Bharat' had an array of talented actors on board including Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Varun Dhawan and Sunil Grover to name a few. The film is a box office hit and continues driving people to theatres.

Disha will next share screen space with superstar Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu in 'Malang'.

The diva has a huge fan following and her pictures and videos often go viral. Fans are much excited to see their favourite actress reach new heights!

Tags:
Disha PataniDisha Patani danceBharatMalang
Next
Story

Mogambo khush hua: Google Doodle honors legendary actor Amrish Puri on his 87th birthday

Must Watch

PT7M23S

DNA Analysis of U.S-Iran tension