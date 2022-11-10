Disha Patani sets internet on fire with her sizzling avatar in metallic lingerie, see pic

NEW DELHI: 'Baaghi' actress Disha Patani's hot avatar knows no bounds. Be it in her films or her photoshoots, the B-Town diva has always managed to leave her fans awestruck with her sizzling hot appearances. Recently, Disha took to her social media and shared a glimpse from her photoshoot for a lingerie brand and the picture has gone insanely viral on the internet. The actress is seen dressed in grey lingerie and posing in her sensual look while laying on a white couch.

The leggy lass is flaunting her washboard abs and toned midriff in the metallic lingerie. The photo has left her fans drooling over her perfect summer body.

Disha was recently spotted on a dinner date with a mystery man. The two were clicked together stepping out together from a plush restaurant in Mumbai. The actress had been hitting headlines lately for her alleged break-up with her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff.

Soon after the video was released, fans of the actress could not control their excitement seeing the video and started posting their sweet comments for her. Some of them started wondering if Disha has found a new man in her life.

Earlier in August, it was reported that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who were rumoured to be dating each other for several years, have parted their ways. Although the duo never really made their relationship status public, the prying eyes often caught them either holidaying together or attending a party hand-in-hand. Neither Disha nor Tiger have commented on the break-up rumours as yet.

Meanwhile on the work front, Disha Patani was seen opposite John Abraham in Mohit Suri's crime-thriller 'Ek Villain 2'. She has ignited the excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in Suriya 42 upcoming film. The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.