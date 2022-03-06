हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani sets temperature soaring in beige bikini, poses in front of mirror: PHOTO

Disha Patani, once again set the temperature soaring on the internet with her sizzling pictures.

Disha Patani sets temperature soaring in beige bikini, poses in front of mirror: PHOTO
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani once again took the internet by storm with her super hot picture in a stylish hot beige bikini. The stunning starlet dropped the sultry picture on Sunday (March 6) and it even caught the attention of her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. 

Disha, once again set temperature soaring on the internet with her sizzling pictures. Looking at the pictures, it looked like she was holidaying at an exotic location. She wore a beige coloured bikini top with knot details with bottom wear. The 'Malang' actress wrapped a matching sarong around her waist.  

Disha captioned the sizzling picture with a beach emoji. In the picture, Disha was facing her back to the camera and looking on her side. She looked beautiful in a pink bikini and flaunted her toned body.

Earlier, Disha Patani uploaded a gorgeous photo of herself submerged in water from her Maldives vacation with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The two had reportedly gone to the island nation to ring in New Year’s together. Tiger also shared his hot photos from the Maldives but the two restrained from posting photos with each other.

On the work front, the actress had recently completed shooting for her upcoming film 'Yodha' opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She will also be seen in 'Ek Villian Returns', alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Disha will also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s 'KTina'.

