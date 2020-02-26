Disha Patani sets the internet ablaze with her dance moves and uber-glam look in 'Baaghi 3' - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani is all set to feature in a special dance sequence in Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3'. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dishapatani

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani has yet again found a spot on the list of trends for two reasons - one for her special dance sequence in rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' and the other for her viral dance with a friend in a car. 

On Wednesday morning, team 'Baaghi 3' announced that Disha is all set to groove to 'Do You Love Me' and they teased her fans with a still from the song. Though Disha's face is covered, her outfit makes her look uber-glam. Later in the day, a teaser of the 'Do You Love Me' set the internet ablaze. In the brief video, Disha flaunts her dance moves and will leave you with wanting for more. We bet you will forget to blink for a few seconds.

Here's the teaser of 'Do You Love Me'.

And, take a look at how Tiger introduced Disha. 

Meanwhile, an unseen video of Disha adding a Punjabi twist to the Major Lazer, DJ Snake and MØ's hit track 'Lean On' is also going viral. Disha dances to the beats of the song with a friend in a car and in the end, does a bhangra step. The video has been collated by her fan clubs on Instagram. 

Watch:

Disha Patani is currently basking in the success of 'Malang', her film with Aditya Roy Kapur. She is now busy filming 'Radhe' with Salman Khan. 

'Baaghi 3' is the third installment of the superhit 'Baaghi' franchise. The first part had Tiger Shroff paired with Shraddha Kapoor, who also stars in 'Baaghi 3' while 'Baaghi 2' co-starred the actor with Disha. 

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Baaghi 3' releases on March 6. 

