Disha Patani shakes booty with her girl gang on Nicki Minaj’s ‘High School’: Video

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani never fails to impress her fans with her engaging social media posts. She often shares her impressive workout videos, hot bikini photos and graceful dance videos. This time Disha shared another dance video - but with her gang of girls. The actress, along with a group of girls decided to shake her booty on Nicki Minaj’s ‘High School’ during a break on the set. “Girls on set,” the ‘Malang’ actress wrote.

Check out the video:

In the video, Disha is dressed in a casual sky blue crop top along with matching loose fit pants. The video was showered with love and compliments by the 29 years old fan. However, our attention was caught by Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff’s lovely comment. “So cute,” wrote Ayesha along with happy and red hearts emojis.

Previously, Disha had shared a stunning photo of herself from a beach vacation, wearing a red cheetah print bikini. She simply captioned her super hot photo as, “Missing”.

Before that, her video flaunting a complex kick move left her fans in utter awe. She captioned her post as “#cheat900kick” along with a bicep emoji.

On the work front, the actress has multiple projects lined up. Disha was last seen in ‘Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai’ opposite Salman Khan and will be next seen in ‘Ek Villian 2’ along with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Tara Sutaria. She will also star opposite Tiger Shroff in ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Ganpath’. The actress will also star in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘KTina’.